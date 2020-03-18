Driver leads police on chase, commits suicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A wild chase with police ended with a man committing suicide right in front of officers.

The Albuquerque Police Department says officers were following a stolen car on Wednesday afternoon, south on I-25 then onto Isleta. That’s where they say the driver stopped and carjacked the owner of a blue pickup at gunpoint and took off in that pickup.

He led officers, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies and APD Air Support on a chase up along Coors as well as Unser, then along I-40 to Louisiana. Officers performed a PIT maneuver to stop the truck and that’s where APD says the man shot and killed himself.

“Unfortunately this individual put a lot of people at risk throughout this chase, we got reports from officers and individuals that he was pointing the gun at officers and individuals on the freeway during the chase,” said APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos.

Police have not released the man’s identity. Police ask any witnesses or anyone with information that may help the investigation are encouraged to call 242-COPS.

