LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Police Department is asking the public for help locating 26-year-old Christopher Benavidez. They consider him ‘armed and dangerous.’

Story Continues Below

Police are looking for this man. Image from Los Lunas Police.

Sunday, June 4, police tried to capture Benavidez and recover a stolen vehicle. However, they said Benavidez fired a gun while fleeing by River Bridge in Los Lunas.

Benavidez has an active felony warrant for violent offenses including robbery. Police ask the public to not approach him if they see him. Instead, call 911 or the Valencia County Regional Communications Center non-emergency line at 505-865-9130.