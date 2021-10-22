Los Lunas police seek information in Home Depot robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For families of active military or veterans receiving medical treatment, the burden of lodging and life can be especially trying. That's where the Fisher House Foundation steps in. They provide crucial services to make life easier during recovery.

When a member of the military is in need of medical care, having family close by can be part of the recovery. The Albuquerque Fisher House has been playing a vital role in New Mexico over the last two years. "Our main focus is making sure that we are taking care of families who are supporting an in-patient veteran or service member. We provide them with a free lodging, they have beautiful rooms that they can stay in. we make sure that they feel like they're in their home away from home," said Christina Ramirez, program manager for Albuquerque Fisher House.