Los Lunas police seek information in Home Depot robbery

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas police are seeking information in connection to an armed robbery that happened at the Home Depot on Main Street Thursday morning. Police say one of the two male suspects pulled a gun before they jumped in a silver Infiniti G-35 and left the store.
Investigators say the car has severe bumper damage and a license plate from Chihuahua, Mexico. If anyone knows anything in relation to this incident, they are asked to call police or submit an anonymous tip on the department’s “Stop It” app.