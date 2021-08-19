Los Lunas Police seek drive-by shooting suspect

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a man accused of a drive-by shooting at a Los Lunas home. Police say 40-year-old Merardo Ibuando opened fire around 5 p.m. near Los Lentes Rd. and Coronado St. which is by Ramond A. Gabaldon Elementary. Wednesday. No one was hurt and investigators say Ibuado fled the scene.
Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for the Ibuado for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting from a motor vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm. They are asking anyone who has information on Ibuado’s whereabouts, call 505-839-5646 or 911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Los Lunas Police Department’s “STOP IT” app
available on all smartphones. (Enter access code: loslunaspd).