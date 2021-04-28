Los Lunas Police searching for armed suspect

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who pulled a gun on a Home Depot employee last week. Video shows a man point a gun at the employee before leaving with four large evaporative coolers. Police say he took off in a Nissan truck spray painted black with no license plate.
Police say the suspect was described as a Hispanic man, wearing a short-sleeved grey ‘Ecko’ hoodie, black pants, and black shoes with tattoos on both arms. Anyone with information is asked to call Los Lunas Police at 505-839-5646 or 505-865-9130.