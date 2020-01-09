Los Lunas police search for suspect in aggravated battery

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE)- The Los Lunas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect accused of aggravated battery on a juvenile.

The investigation began on January 6, 2020, after police say the victim reported being battered off of Highway 314. Video surveillance captured the victim riding his bicycles north on Highway 314 when an unidentified male who exited a vehicle and approached him.

The victim was struck in the face, causing temporary disfigurement. The suspect then fled the area and was seen traveling southbound on Highway 314.

Investigators are searching for the suspect and owner of the vehicle identified as a white Chevrolet SUV. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Los Lunas Police Department at 5050-839-5646.