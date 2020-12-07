Los Lunas Police search for shooting suspect

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that took place over the weekend. LLPD reports around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, December 5 officers were dispatched to the Ross Dress for Less located at 2353 Main Street around 6:15 p.m. after receiving a call regarding shots fired in the parking lot.

Police say that an investigation revealed that 37-year-old Jimmy Aragon retrieved a weapon and fired a shot, striking a victim. LLPD states Aragon fled the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound.

Aragon, who is from Los Lunas, has a no bond arrest warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and shooting from a motor vehicle. Los Lunas Police report the incident is under investigation and that more charges may follow.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jimmy Aragon is asked to call the Los Lunas Police Department at 505-839-5646. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Los Lunas Police Department’s “STOP IT” app using the access code “loslunaspd”.

