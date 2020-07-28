Los Lunas police search for 2 suspects in connection with armed robbery

Los Lunas Police are looking to identify two armed suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Speedway Gas Station on July 27, 2020. ( courtesy Los Lunas PD)

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in connection with an armed robbery. Police report the incident happened at the Speedway Gas Station in Los Lunas around 1:15 a.m. on July 27, 2020.

Investigators are looking to identify two males who were photographed at the scene. Authorities say one suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the cashier before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the individuals is urged to call the Los Lunas Police Department at 505-839-3855. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Los Lunas Police Department’s “STOP IT” app using the access code “loslunaspd”.