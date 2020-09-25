Los Lunas Police investigates suspect armed with knife at Albertson’s store

Los Lunas Police are investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that took place at Albertson’s Market in Los Lunas on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (LLPD)

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Police Department is investigating after a suspect armed themself with a knife while at the Albertson’s Market located at 2351 Main Street. Police report the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

No employees were injured in the incident. Authorities report the suspect fled the location in a vehicle captured on surveillance. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Los Lunas Police Department at 505-839-5646.

Those wanting to submit tips related to this crime can remain confidential if requested. Anonymous tips can also be made through the Los Lunas Police Department’s “STOP IT” app for smartphones by entering the access code “loslunaspd”.



(images courtesy Los Lunas Police Department)

