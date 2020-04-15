Los Lunas police find vehicle chop shop in rented airplane hanger

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Police Department Auto Theft Unit has located a chop shop. On March, 25 officers were dispatched to a stalled vehicle located at Sun Ranch Village Road.

The Los Lunas Auto Theft unit was requested to assist in the investigation because the vehicle did not have proper registration or a public vehicle identification number. The auto unit observed that the older white Toyota pickup truck was parked in a car wash bay. After further investigation they were able to locate a partial vehicle identification number and verify that the truck was reported stolen out of Albuquerque.

According to a news release, through the course of the investigation the auto theft unit identified a chop shop located inside a rented airplane hanger at the Mid Valley Airpark in Los Lunas.

On March, 26 a search warrant was approved for the hanger and officers found three stolen vehicles. All three vehicles have been returned to their owners.

No other information has been released.