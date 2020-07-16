Los Lunas Police asks for help identifying suspect in carjacking

Los Lunas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this female allegedly involved in a carjacking in Albuquerque and in Los Lunas. (courtesy LLPD)

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Police Department’s Auto Theft Division is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery. LLPD reports that on July 9, 2020, officers responded to a carjacking that happened at a residence in Los Lunas.

Investigators are looking to identify a female allegedly involved in a carjacking in Albuquerque and in Los Lunas. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual is asked to contact the Los Lunas Police Department at 505-839-3855.

The identity of the person providing information can remain confidential if requested. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Los Lunas Police Department’s app, STOPIT by entering the access code “loslunaspd”.