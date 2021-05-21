Los Lunas Police arrest suspect in connection to burglaries

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nathan Sutton (courtesy Los Lunas Police Dept.)

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas Police used DNA to connect a suspect to a string of burglaries that took place in 2020. The Los Lunas Police Department reports that during the on-scene burglary investigations detectives found suspected blood at the scene in addition to other evidence that was collected and sent to the laboratory for DNA examination.

On March 4, 2021, LLPD states that the Northern New Mexico Scientific Laboratory received notice from the Combined DNA Index System that a suspect’s DNA sample obtained from the blood matched the DNA profile of Nathan Sutton. Police issued an arrest warrant for Sutton on April 21, 2021, for five counts of breaking and entering, three counts of non-residential burglary, and two counts of aggravated burglary.

Authorities say 26-year-old Sutton was taken into custody on May 18, 2021, near the Huning Ranch area after detectives positively identified Sutton as he was reportedly using the alias of another individual. Authorities report the commercial businesses that had been burglarized included Farmers Insurance, Chavelas Hair Place, Remedies Plus, Teofilos Restaurant, China Massage, J&N Investments, and Edward Jones.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES