ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Martin Perea, 42, of Los Lunas pleaded guilty in district court on August 17 to child pornography charges. According to a Department of Justice press release, Perea was indicted by a federal grand jury back in August of 2015.

Court documents say on July 1, 2015, the victim’s mother found pornographic content of Perea and the victim on a memory card from Perea’s cell phone. When the victim’s mother confronted Perea about the content, he fled to Spokane, Washington.

When Perea arrived in Spokane, the victim’s mother contacted local authorities to file a complaint against him. The FBI got a search warrant for the memory card and on July 28, 2015, a search was performed to find numerous videos of child pornography.

Perea admitted in the plea agreement that between October 8, 2014, to March 2015, he engaged in sexually explicit conduct with the victim to produce child pornography. Perea acknowledged the victim was either seven or eight at the time the crimes were committed.

Perea faces 17 to 25 years in prison and must register as a sex offender. He will be held in custody until his sentencing, which has not been scheduled.