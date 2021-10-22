Los Lunas man arrested for string of armed robberies across Albuquerque, El Paso

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man is behind bars in connection to an armed robbery crime spree, much of which, was caught on surveillance camera. Robert Goldberg Jr. is accused of a week-long spree that includes holding a mother and son at gunpoint — to hitting a number of shops throughout Albuquerque’s northeast heights. What started as an after-school trip to the barber, quickly turned terrifying for Kali Bronson and her young son.

“My son had already got out of the car and I was just getting out and a black Chevy Avalanche pulled up right alongside of us, right alongside my car,” said Bronson, who says she was robbed near Central and Edith around 3:30 p.m. “He pulled out a gun and he told me to give him my purse and I hesitated a little bit and he came out of the car to get it. I held on my purse and threw my wallet because I didn’t want to lose my phone or my keys.”

The suspect took off from the scene, and just days later, police identified him as 57-year-old Robert Goldberg Jr. of Los Lunas. Officers say the robbery of Bronson was just one stop on a week-long crime spree through the metro — hard to miss with the same getaway vehicle every time.

On Oct. 12, police say Goldberg held up a Tropical Smoothie Café in the South Valley. Surveillance video shows the moment he pulled out a gun and made off with the cash drawer and more than $1,200.

A couple of days later, court records show he hit a string of shops in one afternoon, first going after a Subway near Wyoming and Menaul, before leaving with his pockets empty. Next, he hit up the Great Clips on Montgomery and San Mateo, pulling out a gun and making off with around $300. Then a block away, police say he got the gun out again in a drive-thru of a Baskin Robbins, getting away with a scoop of ice cream but no cash.

Flash-forward to this past Tuesday, Goldberg’s alleged robbery spree came to an end as police attempted to pull the Avalanche over before it took off and crashed in a ditch. Officers say Goldberg took off on foot but was eventually taken down by a taser. Now, he faces multiple felonies. Bronson says the ordeal has made her re-think her surroundings.

“You don’t expect it to happen to you,” said Bronson. “Pretty traumatizing for us and it’s changed the way I looked at this. Especially being a woman, you’re aware of what’s happening around you and you get out and look for people that are around you.”

These are just a few charges in a long rap sheet for Goldberg dating back to the ’80s, including DWI, vehicle theft and battery. He’s also accused of a string of armed robberies in the El Paso area.

A motion for pre-trial detention has been filed. A future court date has not yet been set.

