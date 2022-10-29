ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man is facing drug charges. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s (BSC) deputies alleged he lied to them early Saturday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, a BSCO deputy pulled over a car for having a suspended registration on Avenida Cesar Chavez near Broadway.

Officials reported the driver told the deputy his name was Shannon Gorham and then started running. He was caught a short time later, and he allegedly admitted his name was actually Shawn Brown.

Deputies found nearly half an ounce of what they believed was meth along with a scale and several baggies.

Brown is facing a number of charges including concealing his identity, evading arrest, and possession with intent to distribute.