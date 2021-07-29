Los Lunas man arrested after trespassing, shooting at law enforcement

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who opened fire at officers and deputies has been taken into custody. Valencia County deputies responded to reports of gunfire and someone looking through the windows of a Los Lunas home Wednesday night.

When the deputies arrived, they say 21-year-old Luciano Gomez shot at them, then opened fire again when two state police officers arrived. The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office got a search warrant and searched his home. They found firearms, ammunition and used shell casings.

No one was hurt, but the squad cars and a car owned by the 911 caller were struck by the gunfire. Gomez eventually surrendered and was booked into the Valencia County Detention Center.