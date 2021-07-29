Los Lunas man arrested after trespassing, shooting at law enforcement

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who opened fire at officers and deputies has been taken into custody. Valencia County deputies responded to reports of gunfire and someone looking through the windows of a Los Lunas home Wednesday night.

Story continues below:

When the deputies arrived, they say 21-year-old Luciano Gomez shot at them, then opened fire again when two state police officers arrived. The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office got a search warrant and searched his home. They found firearms, ammunition and used shell casings.

No one was hurt, but the squad cars and a car owned by the 911 caller were struck by the gunfire. Gomez eventually surrendered and was booked into the Valencia County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES