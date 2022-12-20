LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused in a deadly hit and run in Los Lunas will be released until trial. The body of Adan Trejo was found early last week near Los Lentes and Lopez Rd.
An investigation found Trejo was walking along the ditch when an ATV hit him. On Thursday, 26-year-old Derek Dominguez turned himself in. He says he thought he hit a dog.
Dominguez is charged with involuntary manslaughter, tampering and leaving the scene of an accident.