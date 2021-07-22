Los Lunas High coach charged with exploitation of minor, now accused of rape

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teenager is looking for answers. She said after her mother died, the Office of the Medical Investigator has given her the run-around, and she still has not been able to lay her mother to rest. Grace Martinez, 15, said OMI told her that her mom was not there. Then, they said she was there.

Next, Grace said OMI told her that her mom cremated. Then, she was told her mom actually wasn't cremated. Now, Grace said she doesn't know what to believe. Grace is trying to give her mother some closure. "It is hard because I know she is not even at rest yet," Grace said.