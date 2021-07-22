Los Lunas High coach charged with exploitation of minor, now accused of rape

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A high school coach first accused of exchanging inappropriate texts with a 15-year-old student is now accused of raping her. Los Lunas High School track and basketball coach Johnathan Bindues was arrested over the weekend.

State police started investigating him after a mom reported finding sexually explicit texts, pictures, and videos on her teenage daughter’s phone. Then this week, police say the teen told them she had sex with Bindues at school and at his home. He is now facing charges of raping a minor.

