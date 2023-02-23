LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Police Criminal Investigations Unit arrested 19-year-old Eric Greene on Feb. 22, 2023. Greene has been arrested for several felonies involving illicit drugs.

According to police, Greene is accused of two counts of Trafficking a Controlled Substance, one count of Controlled Substance Distribution Prohibited, and one count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. He was arrested with a no-bond arrest warrant and was served a search warrant at his White Rock residence.

The Los Alamos Police Department says, “this investigation is ongoing and is a part of LAPD’s efforts to keep suspected fentanyl and other illegal drugs out of our community and away from our youth in Los Alamos County.” The Criminal Investigations Unit advises the community to become familiar with the dangers of fentanyl and other illicit drugs. Information is available on the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website, dea.gov.