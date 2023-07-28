LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos police are investigating an ATM robbery at a White Rock credit union. Officers responded around 1:00 a.m. Friday to reports of a truck that was being used to tear open an ATM at the Del Norte Credit Union.

Officials say suspects were able to break into the ATM and stole money from it. The suspects also reportedly attempted to break into an ATM at the White Rock Enterprise Bank but were unsuccessful.

Police found the truck, which was reported stolen, abandoned in White Rock. If anyone has any information related to this incident, including camera footage or any evidence, they are asked to contact LAPD dispatch at 505-662-8222 or Los Alamos Crime Stoppers at 505-662-8282.