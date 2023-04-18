LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) — A New Mexico law enforcement agency is trying to spread awareness and apprehend suspects. Los Alamos Police Department (LAPD) has been dealing with catalytic converter thefts.

“These criminals have blatant disregard for victims and the Law, and once we apprehend them, we will seek nothing but the maximum penalty associated with these crimes. Our new surveillance equipment is assisting in these investigations as well as calls from our citizens,” said Deputy Chief Oliver Morris.

Since February, LAPD said 42 catalytic converters had been stolen within Los Alamos County. Photos of the suspects were supplied by LAPD, and they are offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone that helps identify or lead to the apprehension of the suspects.

See photos of the vehicles involved and suspects below:

Photo provided by Los Alamos Police Department

Photo provided by Los Alamos Police Department

Photo provided by Los Alamos Police Department

Photo provided by Los Alamos Police Department

“This current crime trend has been very frustrating, to say the least,” stated Morris, “It has not come without some success.”

LAPD noted they are increasing patrols. If you have information to give the police, call 505-662-8282.