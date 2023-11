LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos County Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman they said is being investigated for fraud. They said they are investigating a vehicle burglary, identity theft, forgery, and credit card fraud.

The woman was driving a GMC Denali in the Santa Fe area. There is a $500 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s) in the case. Tips can be anonymously given to Los Alamos Crime Stoppers at 505-662-8282.