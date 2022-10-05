NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 19-year-old William Louis Macinnes, who worked at a Los Alamos daycare, is charged with sexually assaulting a child. Maccines worked at Little Forest Playschool as an assistant when the alleged assault took place.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, in early September Maccines is accused of sexually assaulting a four-year-old boy during nap time. The boy’s mother found out and reported the incident to police. Maccines was arrested and released on a GPS monitor. He is charged with two counts of criminal sexual penetration and two counts of criminal sexual contact.