LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – Gilbert Gallegos, 46, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after he pled guilty to two counts of the production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. According to court records, Gallegos and an 11-year-old engaged in sexual acts which Gallegos recorded on his cell phone.

In 2020, investigators with Homeland Security Investigators recovered the videos from Gallegos’ phone as well as another pornographic video involving two minors. After his release from prison, Gallegos will serve five years of supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.