Local restaurant’s catering van taken for joyride

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just a week after a burglar did major damage at a popular New Mexican restaurant the business has been hit again, this time by a van thief.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday at Garcia’s Kitchen on Central. A man wearing a tarp opened the door to the catering van and turned around to look at the camera.

The van was found about 20 minutes away Tuesday morning at Osuna and Jefferson. The restaurant is considering putting up fencing.

“This being our catering and production facility, we have a lot of activity not during normal business hours, so we just want to keep our employees safe as well,” said Catering and Marketing Director Miia Hebert.

Last week, a man broke into the Garcia’s on San Mateo and made off with an empty cash register and some biscochitos.