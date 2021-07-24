Local nude man claims medical condition causes him to sweat, disrobe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of repeatedly exposing himself in public has now been charged. Earlier this month, Albuquerque police responded to a complaint about 80-year-old George McLellan standing next to his car in the CNM parking lot while naked and touching himself – then putting on a hat and jacket when he was approached.

The criminal summons states APD also has a record of McLellan allegedly driving while naked, then running around outside the vehicle. Police say similar reports have been made by McLellan’s neighbors off Paradise and Unser over the Nextdoor app.

McLellan has reportedly told police he has a medical condition that causes him to sweat profusely and disrobe, but he denied being in public when he did so. He is due back in court next month.

