Local musician held at gunpoint as robbers steal guitars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque musician said he was ambushed by gunmen when he parked outside his home. The robbers then ransacked his home, even stealing his electric guitars.

Last Tuesday night, Ring video shows Angel Lopez arriving at his home near Wyoming and Constitution, when three armed men with ski masks forced their way into his home and tied up him and his friend.

Lopez said he was scared for his life and the robbery took about ten minutes before the gunmen drove off. Once they were gone, he said his friend was able to get loose and then untie him. But Lopez was heartbroken when he realized they made off with all four of his electric guitars.

“This is very disheartening and sad to see that this happens more often than not,” said Lopez. “Hopefully justice is served.”

He said the guitars cost hundreds of dollars each and said the robbers also stole his laptop and Nintendo Switch. Lopez said he didn’t have insurance on the guitars. The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the case.

An #Albuquerque musician says he was ambushed by gunmen when he parked outside his home. The robbers then ransacked his home, even stealing his electric guitars. Full story on @KRQE at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/NGaE92aaAS — Brady Wakayama (@BradyWakayama) January 4, 2021

