Local martial arts instructor accused of rape released from jail

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local jiu-jitsu instructor accused of rape has been released from jail. Court records accuse Rafael de Frietas of raping his client at her home last month. The woman told police he made her drink and she felt sleepy afterward. When she woke up Freitas was gone. She says she later checked the surveillance footage in her home and says it showed Freitas taking advantage of her.

In court Monday, the state filed a motion asking Judge Charles Brown to keep Freitas behind bars until trial. Instead, he released him.

Latest Crime News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery