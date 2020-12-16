Local martial arts instructor accused of rape released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local jiu-jitsu instructor accused of rape has been released from jail. Court records accuse Rafael de Frietas of raping his client at her home last month. The woman told police he made her drink and she felt sleepy afterward. When she woke up Freitas was gone. She says she later checked the surveillance footage in her home and says it showed Freitas taking advantage of her.

In court Monday, the state filed a motion asking Judge Charles Brown to keep Freitas behind bars until trial. Instead, he released him.

Latest Crime News