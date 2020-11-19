Local man sentenced to 10 years in prison for downloading child pornography

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for accessing and downloading child pornography. On Nov. 16, Alexander Balding, 25, was sentenced in federal court, and in addition to his prison sentence, Balding will be subject to 20 years of supervised release.

According to a news release, Balding pleaded guilty on Aug. 5. In his plea agreement, Balding admitted to using uTorrent computer software to download more than 300 images of child pornography in March and April of 2019. No other information was provided.

