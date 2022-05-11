ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting a federal officer back in 2020. Along with the assault charge, 33-year-old Derick Martin Garcia Pacheco also pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to the plea agreement, on December 11, 2020, FBI agents knocked on Garcia’s door with a search warrant, announcing themselves as federal officers. Garcia armed himself with a .357 revolver and fired through the door, striking one of the agents. The agent was critically injured and required surgery and hospitalization.

Following the shooting, an FBI SWAT team was called in to assist and Garcia was detained.

According to the plea agreement, Garcia acknowledged he knew at the time that he was not legally allowed to have a firearm or ammunition.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for the assault charge and up to 10 years for the felon in possession of a firearm charge. Garcia will remain in custody until his sentencing, which has not been scheduled.