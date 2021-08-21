Local man pleads guilty in federal firearm, attempted carjacking charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Justice is reporting an Albuquerque man has pleaded guilty to federal firearm and attempted carjacking charges. A press release states 35-year-old James Hawley pled guilty on August 9 to the charges.

According to a plea agreement, on July 27, 2019, Hawley attempted to carjack a victim at gunpoint in Bernalillo County. The release states Hawley approached the victim while she was stopped at a red light and pointed his firearm at her.

The victim drove through the intersection and escaped Hawley as he attempted to open the car door. Hawley would later be found by paramedics. He is currently in custody pending sentencing and faces 15 years in prison.