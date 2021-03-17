VIDEO: Local man on ATV leads APD on wild chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moments a man on an ATV tried to run from police. They say they initially went after 29-year-old Vicente Baca earlier this month for driving an ATV on city streets illegally.

“So the 4-wheeler was behind Al’s Mini Mart and it took off through the field,” an officer can be heard saying on the dashcam video. Officers were able to cut Baca off as he drove along a ditch bank near Main and Camino Del Llano. That’s when he hit a bump and was thrown over the handlebars of the ATV.

Instead of giving up, he took off into the ditch with two officers close behind. The video shows a gun fall out of Baca’s pocket but officers say Baca still reached for his waistband, before falling to the ground and finally giving up.

Baca: I promise I’m just scared, bro! I’m just scared of the cops.

Officer: How do you think I feel when you said you got a gun and it fell right in front of my face? Screaming ‘I got a gun,’ is a good way to get shot.

Police say they recognized the ATV. But still, Baca tried to argue with officers saying he didn’t know why he was in trouble. “Why am I going to prison? Why you gotta [sic] say that man? What did i do wrong?” Baca asked on the lapel video.

Now in handcuffs, officers tried to walk him to a unit, but he said his legs didn’t work, he couldn’t see, and he was cold. Baca is charged with resisting arrest, two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, among other charges.

This isn’t the first time Baca has been accused of leading police on a chase. Police say he ran from officers back in November, after they tried to pull him over for driving without a license plate and swerving.