Local man finds mask of would-be thief in his car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man says a would-be thief left their face mask at what would have been the scene of the crime. Orlando Wilson posted on social media Sunday, saying whoever broke into his car off of Coors and Bluewater Saturday morning, forgot their mask. Wilson says he didn’t file a police report because he doesn’t think anything was taken.

However, he did notice someone went through his belongings and wanted to call out whoever was responsible for leaving a trail. “I found out by entering the car and seeing a mask on my seat,” Wilson said. “My seats were moved forward. That’s how I figured someone was digging around and some papers were like, scattered.”

People commented on the social media post that Wilson should have the mask tested for DNA to try to catch the person responsible, but Orlando says he’ll likely just throw it away.

