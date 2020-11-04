Local man charged with bank robbery

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man appeared in federal court on two counts of bank robbery. According to a news release, Calvin Whiteside, 27, appeared in federal court on Oct. 29 and will remain in custody pending trial.

According to a criminal complaint, on Oct. 23, Whiteside allegedly entered and robbed Bank of the West on Menaul Blvd. in Albuquerque. Moments after leaving Bank of the West, Whiteside allegedly entered and robbed First Financial Credit Union on San Mateo Blvd. Albuquerque Police identified and apprehended Whiteside a short time later.

If convicted, Whiteside faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

Latest Crime News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss