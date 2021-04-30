Local man charged in Home Depot robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of pulling a gun on a Home Depot employee last week. This isn’t the only robbery Eric Gulmace is accused of.

According to an arrest warrant, Gulmace was seen on surveillance video pointing a gun at an employee at the Los Lunas Home Depot. He left with two large evaporative coolers worth nearly $2,000.

Police say they later connected Gulmace to nine other robberies. They say in all of these robberies, he used the same spray-painted black Nissan truck.

Police issued an arrest warrant for the robbery at the Home Depot. He faces multiple charges, including robbery with a deadly weapon.

