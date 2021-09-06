Local man arrested on drug and assault charges following wild chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies say they arrested a man accused of crashing into a patrol vehicle and leading them on a chase. On Friday, deputies were called to the Walgreens at Rio Bravo and Isleta Boulevard about a man, later identified as 20-year-old Kenneth Hall, passed out in a car.

Deputies say they saw a rifle in the back seat and told Hall to put his hands on the wheel. Instead, he put the car in reverse, hitting the deputy’s patrol unit.

Hall then hit a white truck as he sped away from the parking lot. They say he drove southbound on Isleta into oncoming traffic at high speeds. Deputies say he eventually ran into a gate. Hall took off running but was eventually arrested.

This is his fifth arrest since he turned 18. Hall was previously arrested on drug charges and aggravated assault. Now, he faces additional charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer.