Local man arrested after barricading self in healthcare facility bathroom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested Thursday after barricading himself in a nursing facility bathroom. This is 31-year-old Christopher Sidler’s seventh arrest since April 2021.

Police responded to the Chic-fil-A on Montgomery to a trespassing call. According to a criminal complaint, when police approached Sidler, who was standing next to the building, he ran from police. Sidler ran into a nearby Genesis Healthcare and barricaded himself in the bathroom.

The release states police were able to arrest Sidler after about an hour of him hiding in the bathroom. Police found a bag of methamphetamine in Sidler’s possession. He also had an active warrant for his arrest for not reporting to pre-trial services for a previous incident.

Officials say Sidler has six felony cases including three charges for possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controller or counterfeit substance, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and multiple counts of breaking and entering.

Police say Sidler is scheduled to appear before a Metropolitan Court judge in the near future.

