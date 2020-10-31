Local investigators uncover multi-state sex trafficking operation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Investigators with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office say they have uncovered a multi-state sex trafficking ring. Investigators say 35 -year-old Alfonso Juarez from Texas met a 19-year-old Santa Fe woman on a dating app last year.

They say he kidnapped her at gunpoint, then sold her to 66-year-old Robert Hubery, who then drove her to his South Carolina home. The two men are now facing federal sex trafficking charges. The DA’s Crime Strategies Unit worked with Homeland Security to investigate the case.