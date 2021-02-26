Local ice cream shop’s storefront smashed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local ice cream shop is picking up the pieces after being the target of a brazen burglar. Bill and Will Warren own I Scream – Ice Cream on Carlisle and Indian School.

The two arrived at work Friday morning to find the front door had been shot and smashed. They say the thief didn’t steal anything but did destroy property, including their cash register.

“Yeah it’s a shame, especially at a time when business is down. It’s tough for small businesses and this just adds another insult to injury,” Bill Warren said.

The pair says they expect the damage to cost as much as $2,000. They hope to reopen soon. The Warrens say this is the fifth time they’ve been hit in the last 15 years.