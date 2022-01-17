Local flower shop burglarized, thief caught on camera

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another small business was robbed in the early morning hours, and surveillance footage shows the thief in action.

Lisa Velarde owns Signature Sweets & Flowers in Albuquerque. She’s been in the same location on Coors Blvd. for 16 years. She says she loves her shop, but she keeps running into a recurring problem. It keeps getting broken into. “Four or five times already,” Velarde shares.

The latest break-in happened at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Velarde’s security cameras caught a thief rummaging through her store stealing valuables. “They came through one of the doors in the back and made a mess. They broke a lot of things,” Velarde says. “We have cameras, we have alarms, what else could we do?”

The store’s delivery van, printers, phones, and tools were taken. The business owner explains it’s difficult to know how much financial damage has been done. The flower shop has stayed open through the pandemic, becoming essential due to the increase of funerals. But when things like this happen it’s still a big setback. “It’s tough when they do this to you.”

She says crime in the city has gotten so bad, it’s almost impossible to prevent these things from happening. “If they’re going to do it, they’re going to do it and there’s nothing really you could do about it.”

Velarde is trying to stay positive though. She tells KRQE News 13 this latest break-in won’t stop her store from being ready for Valentine’s Day. A police report has been filed and the Albuquerque Police Department is investigating.