Local car wash sees 4th break-in in less than two months

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A car wash owner says they’ve been the victim of four break-ins in less than two months. The latest incident happened at the Rain Tunnel Car Spa on Central and Eubank.

The owner says they haven’t seen any police on patrol in the area and that’s led them to make some changes. “They took an ATM out of here this morning, Merry Christmas. The ATM didn’t have any money in it – because of the break-ins, we have not refilled our ATM,” says owner Buck Buckner. “We’re just cautious, we don’t want to give them any rhyme or reason.”

They say someone took a vehicle and rammed it into the building until the window was broken, then went inside. They also busted out the front door so they could get the ATM out.