ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business is out thousands of dollars after thieves broke in and fired a weapon inside. Trident Cannabis Company was hit early Sunday morning as thieves broke into the pot shop and shot at the ATM; several other stores were hit as well.

The break-in took place shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday morning, July 10, at Trident’s shop along Juan Tabo and Constitution. In the security video, three individuals enter the shop, all wearing face coverings, and one of them is not wearing shoes. Within minutes, they cause extensive damage to the door and attempt to break into the back of the shop where the cannabis is secured and vaulted. At one point, one of the thieves attempts to break into the ATM, firing one gunshot.

The owners of Trident say this hurts, especially since they were preparing for a school supply drive to help kids in the community.

“It’s hard because we are a mom-and-pop shop; we just opened up May 13. We are just trying to get our footing in the industry and the community, and now this. It’s hard, it’s heartbreaking,” said Alfonso and Jacquenline Enciso, Owners of Trident Cannabis Co.

Trident was not the only one hit last night; their next-door neighbors, two auto repair shops and a Brake Masters, were also hit. The owners of Trident say, despite the break-in, they do still intend to hold their school supply drive and plan to donate more than 100 backpacks full of school supplies.

Anyone with information about this break-in or the others nearby is encouraged to contact police.