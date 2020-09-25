Local business target of repeat thief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business trying to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic is also battling a tenacious thief and they have plenty of videos of him at work. Like a lot of business owners these days, LaVista Rowan is battling to keep the doors of her uniform store, Rowan Apparel, open. “We are a small business, with COVID, we lost our neighbor to the south here, a restaurant owner had to close their business,” said Rowan.

Sunday night, they faced a new problem when a thief used a crowbar to break into the store at Montgomery and Pennsylvania. He made off with boots, jackets, and duffel bags. All of it caught on video. “We’d like to grow our business, and having someone come and try to take that away from us is just ugly, and not right,” Rowan said.

It gets worse. Four days later, the thief was back waltzing right in the front door and making off with anything and everything he could carry. “This same individual twice in a row decided to come make that harder for us. It’s extremely frustrating,” said Rowan.

Rowan had just recently added inventory to support everyone from first responders to garbage collectors and maintenance workers. “We expanded our business, we are trying to hire salespeople, and help participate in getting our economy back on track,” Rowan said.

With all the uncertainty during the pandemic, one thing is clear; COVID-19 didn’t shut down Rowan’s store and neither will a thief in the night. “We employ a lot of people, well not a lot, but we employ people who live and work right here in New Mexico. They all have families to support, and we’d like to keep doing that,” Rowan said.

The owners of Rowan Apparel are working with the landlord to reinforce doors and make it even harder to break in.

