Local balloon pilot sentenced to 30 years on child abuse, porn charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque hot air balloon pilot will serve a 30-year sentence on child sexual assault and pornography charges. Bentley Streett, 46, pleaded guilty after federal prosecutors say he traveled from Albuquerque to Sycamore, Illinois so he could sexually abuse a 14-year-old between July 31, 2013, and August 4, 2013.

According to a press release, he also admitted to encouraging several minors to send him pornographic images from May 2013 through at least January 2014. He also admitted to sending child pornography to a minor on January 20, 2014. Once he’s released, Streett will have 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.