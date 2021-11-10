Local balloon pilot sentenced to 30 years on child abuse, porn charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque hot air balloon pilot will serve a 30-year sentence on child sexual assault and pornography charges. Bentley Streett, 46, pleaded guilty after federal prosecutors say he traveled from Albuquerque to Sycamore, Illinois so he could sexually abuse a 14-year-old between July 31, 2013, and August 4, 2013.

Story Continues Below

According to a press release, he also admitted to encouraging several minors to send him pornographic images from May 2013 through at least January 2014. He also admitted to sending child pornography to a minor on January 20, 2014. Once he’s released, Streett will have 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES