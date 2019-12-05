Local auto shop asks for help after recent surge in vandalism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Owners of a local automotive shop say their business is being targeted by vandals.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, a tow truck rammed into the side of the U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer, completely destroying the side of the building located near Broadway and Gibson. Witnesses say the driver ran off and left his truck crashed inside the building.

Vandals have broken windows before and just a couple of weeks ago they shot at the building.

“It’s upsetting I mean, my dad’s a hard-working man. He’s worked as a mechanic for more than 30 years, he helps the community,” said Erika Estrada.

The business is now asking for help from the community. If anyone has information on these incidents, you’re asked to call the police.