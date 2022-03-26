NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The feds are taking over the case against a Valencia County coach, accused of having an inappropriate texting relationship with a student. Johnathon Bindues was the girls’ track and basketball coach at Los Lunas High when investigators say the 30-year-old was exchanging sexually explicit messages with a 15-year-old girl.
He was arrested last summer. New court documents show his case is now moving forward in federal court.