Former Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detective arrested, accused of tampering with evidence

Crime

by: KTSM Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM/KRQE) – A former Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detective is accused of tampering with evidence from some of his own cases. Jail records revealed Vincent Lopez was arrested Thursday.

The 54-year-old is charged with nine counts of tampering with evidence, and nine counts of tampering with public records. Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart will hold a news conference Friday morning at 10 a.m. to discuss the arrest.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators said they found evidence from nine different cases inside a home that had belonged to Lopez. The house was in foreclosure, according to the complaint, and the woman cleaning it out notified authorities on May 23 after she made the discovery.

Investigators said the evidence included case files, videos, and bloodied clothing, all tied to cases dating back to 2009. According to the complaint, those cases involved alleged child molestation, rape, burglary and battery, among other crimes.

The document states Lopez told investigators he left the force in 2014 to care for his ailing parents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss