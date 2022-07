SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Trenton Fowler, 21, is facing charges for a double murder at a Socorro home. Fowler, also known as Trenton McDaniel, is accused of shooting and killing Jerid Trujillo and Christopher Heath on July 3.

Witnesses told police the gunman fired around 30 to 40 times and fled in a white Infinity. Valencia County deputies pulled over that car in Belen and arrested Fowler.