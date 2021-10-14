Leland Hust asking to be moved to MDC

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a six-year-old Rio Rancho girl is asking to be moved from Sandoval to Bernalillo County. Leland Hust was found not guilty of murder in the killing of Ariana Jade Romeo. However, he is still behind bars as he can be retried on charges of child abuse resulting in death and rape.

According to court documents, Hust is asking to be moved because MDC offers better mental health services and says his mental health is deteriorating. They also say Winston Scates — who owned the home where Romeo was killed — was spreading rumors about Hust.

In August, Scates was behind bars on a probation violation in another case where he pleaded guilty to molesting a young girl. The motion says inmates who Scates befriended while in jail have also been threatening Hust. No word on when the motion could be heard. Hust’s second trial is set for next March.