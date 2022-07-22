ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fabian Gonzales’ defense attorneys are expected to continue cross-examination of the lead detective in the Victoria Martens murder case Friday. Accused in the 10-year-old girl’s August 2016 killing, Gonzales is facing one count of child abuse resulting in death, charged with leaving the girl in a dangerous situation that ultimately lead to her murder.

KRQE News 13 will livestream proceedings from day eight of trial on this page. Coverage will begin around 9 a.m. MDT.

Viewer discretion is advised through the entirety of the trial. Witnesses have already given extensive, detailed descriptions of graphic, violent content surrounding Victoria’s death.

Victoria was killed on August 23, 2016. Prosecutors allege the 10-year-old girl was strangled to death by an unknown man. Victoria’s mother’s boyfriend, Fabian Gonzales, and his cousin, Jessica Kelley, are then said to have attempted to conceal Victoria’s death by dismembering her body.

The defense argues that Fabian had nothing to do with Victoria’s death. It’s accusing Jessica Kelley of being the sole person responsible for killing and dismembering Victoria.

In Thursday’s testimony, APD Sergeant Joshua Brown took the stand, detailing “red flags” he noted when interviewing Gonzales on the day after Victoria was killed. In an interrogation, Gonzales at one time described seeing Jessica Kelley stabbing Victoria.

2nd Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos is overseeing the trial. Defense attorneys Stephen Aarons and Hugh Dangler are representing Gonzales in the case. The prosecution is being lead by Greer Staley and James Grayson, both of whom are deputy district attorneys with the Bernalillo County DA’s Office.